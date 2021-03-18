Family still wanting answers over a year after man dies in westside hit and run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is seeking justice Thursday night after their loved one was killed in a hit and run. It’s been more than a year with no suspects, no arrests, and no information from police.

The family says it’s been completely devastating not getting justice, and hopes the community can help. Coors and Bridge is an area Ileana Hernandez tries to avoid. “If I have to go anywhere near here, I will go around,” Hernandez says. “I hate driving by the corner of where they just completely devastated my life.”

It’s where her uncle’s life was taken a year ago this month. “He was my father figure. He didn’t have no obligation to care for me. I mean, I was his niece, but he was more of a father there for me.”

“The way he was, the way he was left to die here. They had to reconstruct his whole face,” Hernandez explains. She says her uncle, Raul Martinez Lopez, was crossing the street late at night on March 13, 2020.

“The vehicle left the scene,” Hernandez reads from a police report. And Martinez Lopez was hit and killed by a vehicle that fled.

Witnesses who contacted her on social media at the time told her it was a newer model black Kia. She sent that information to the Albuquerque Police Department, but she says she hasn’t heard from investigators since the night they called her to tell her her uncle was dead.

“I feel like, if APD would have responded, we would have gotten justice a long time ago,” Hernandez says. “And it’s just a lot of anger.”

APD tells News 13 their officers had no video, witnesses, or information that could provide any leads whatsoever. “We have so many questions and no answers,” says Hernandez.

Martinez Lopez was a mechanic and just 51 years old. “He came all the way from Mexico. He worked his way up,” Hernandez says. “He was a loving father.”

The family has put up a memorial near the intersection in his honor, hoping that after more than a year since his death, someone will come forward. “Nobody helped him. Nobody helped us afterwards. I have been trying to get justice for him, but that’s why I am asking the community for help,” says Hernandez.

APD tells News 13 someone should have followed up with the family and will follow up with them now. They say the investigation could move forward if there are new leads to follow. If anyone had witnessed anything the night Martinez Lopez was killed or have any other information about the crash, they are asked to call APD.