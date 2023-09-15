ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than eight years after a drive-by shooting killed 17-year-old Jaydon Chavez-Silver, one of the men involved in that murder is getting out of prison years earlier than expected. The mother of the victim says she’s upset over how she learned it was even happening.

“He would walk in a room and light it up with his personality, or his smile, or his laugh,” said Nicole Chavez, Jaydon’s mother.

Jaydon Chavez-Silver was weeks away from graduating from Manzano High, getting his pilot license, and joining the air force, before everything changed on June 26, 2015. Chavez-Silver was with friends at a home in northeast Albuquerque, when he was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Six years later one of the men involved, Dominic Conyers, is now set to be released from prison. Just yesterday, Nicole Chavez said she learned of the release. The DA’s office said it was supposed to take place on October 20, Jaydon’s birthday. “When I said when is the release date and they gave me the date of October 20th, my heart dropped,” said Chavez.

The Department of Corrections said Conyers will now be released on October 30, but Chavez also said the DA missed their chance to tell her about Conyers’ July parole hearing. “They couldn’t give the common courtesy to make that call and let me know that one of Jayden’s offenders was up for parole…I was so frustrated,” says Chavez.

Although Nicole said she’s grateful Conyers won’t share a release date with her son’s birthday, she’s still upset that he’s being released roughly six years early. She wants lawmakers to focus on crime victims. “Don’t make this so political because us as victims are left still celebrating birthdays and anniversaries and special occasions at a cemetery,” said Chavez.

The DA’s office did not comment on why Chavez wasn’t notified about Conyers’ parole hearing. The Department of Corrections said it’s now working to get her a meeting with the parole board.

Nicole Chavez said if anyone is interested in helping families of victims of crime, they can visit her advocacy page.