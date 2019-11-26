Family says driver shot at them on Paseo del Norte, blew out tire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family claims a driver took a shot at them on Paseo del Norte in a fit of road rage. The bullet hit one of their tires. Now, deputies are on the lookout for the shooter.

“All I heard was the loud ‘bang!’ and I immediately just looked at my husband and said, ‘What was that?’ And he said, ‘That was a gunshot,'” said the woman who was shot at. She asked KRQE News 13 to keep her identity private.

She said it happened early Monday morning after getting on Paseo from Eagle Ranch Road.

“An older model Ford Taurus cut me off pretty abruptly and slammed on their breaks, break checked me, which created a huge gap in front of them,” she said.

She was driving with her husband and 5-year-old son. She says she then passed the car in the right lane.

“That didn’t sit too well with them, so they proceeded to get into the right lane and started making hand gestures and flipping my husband off,” the woman said.

What happened next left her in shock.

“Before he could really tell them anything, they fired a shot at us,” she said.

So the mom took to Facebook.

“I just want to let you guys all know that road rage is real,” she said in her video.

The family was able to snap a picture of the car, and the man who they say shot at them. They’re even offering a reward.

The bullet went under the truck and hit the front left tire. A slit can be seen where the bullet entered, and bullet fragments are lodged in the other side of the tire.

The family is grateful it was just a tire, but want others to be careful on the road.

“You really have no idea who they are, what they’ve got in the vehicle with them, what they’re going through that day, or how they’re gonna react,” she said.

KRQE News 13 blurred the two people in the other car because deputies still need to confirm they were involved in the shooting.

Both the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department and the Albuquerque Police department say they’re on the lookout for that Ford Taurus.