Family says burglary suspect hid inside elderly man’s home before escaping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family said a burglar broke into their father’s house and ransacked the place all while the 88-year-old was home. Now, Valencia County deputies are looking for the suspect, who was just let out of jail a week before the break-in for an entirely different crime.

Two weeks ago, Laura Murphy received a notification on her cell phone. A security camera caught a man standing at her at father’s front door near Los Lunas. “So I confronted him and questioned him on the doorbell because I wasn’t here,” Murphy said.

Murphy said she scared him off, but the next day she got a call from her father. “My dad called and said that there was a chemical smell on his back porch, so I came to check the chemical smell,” she said.

She said it seemed like someone had gotten into the house and was messing around with paint chemicals. Several room and cabinets had been ransacked. “My dad had been up here for about 30 minutes before we had known (a burglar) was in the house,” she said.

When Murphy got there she also had no clue the intruder was still inside the home. The family called 911 to report the burglary. When Valencia County Deputies showed up, they saw someone running from inside the house and across the yard, but he got away.

The sheriff’s department said the man caught on camera the day before was the same person who got away from them, and they recognized him. His name is Favian DeLaTorre. Deputies charged him with residential burglary and for evading police.

Murphy said she’s just happy everyone is safe. “I just really praise God that we were not hurt,” she said.

Meanwhile, KRQE News 13 has learned DeLaTorre was arrested and released from jail just a week before this incident after he was tied to a break-in at a gun shop in Bosque Farms.

“We were in a dangerous situation, extremely dangerous, because of what the judges have done,” Murphy said. “If he wasn’t back out on the streets, he wouldn’t have been in my dad’s house.”

Now, deputies are on the hunt for DeLaTorre once again as he has a warrant out for arrest.