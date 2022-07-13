ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District Attorney’s Office is looking into allegations that a rape suspect is contacting his victim from behind bars. That is what the grandmother of that victim is saying about 41-year-old Jeremy Guthrie.

KRQE News 13 has screenshots of the messages the grandmother said Guthrie sent her granddaughter over Instagram from jail. It is possible someone else may have had access to his account or someone else could be behind the messages, but it is still enough that detectives and the DA’s office are looking into it.

When police arrested and charged Guthrie for driving drunk with six kids in his car on July 5th, that was the first time the grandmother of two of those kids said she learned about Guthrie.

“I got a call that they were all in the car. There was six of them that were with this guy, and so, I had no clue,” said the grandma in a phone interview with KRQE News 13.

She soon learned police also charged Guthrie with raping one of her 13-year-old twin granddaughters. According to court documents, one of the twins was impregnated by Guthrie and had a miscarriage when she was just 12-years-old.

“It makes me sick. I’m livid to what he did to my granddaughters. And he’s just a very, very sick person,” said the grandmother.

Now, the grandmother says Guthrie is messaging her granddaughters from jail. She said she learned of the messages Monday night.

“I was over where one of my granddaughters was and she told my other granddaughter that he had contacted her,” she said.

She sent KRQE News 13 screenshots that she said is Guthrie messaging one of her granddaughters. In one message he asks for money. The grandmother said she even asked her granddaughter to message something specific to test if it was him or how far he’d go.

The victim wrote that she ran away and needed him to pick her up. He writes back, “and how am I supposed to do that when I’m in jail?”

“He’s in jail, how the heck is all this happening when he’s in jail? That’s crazy,” said the grandmother.

The grandma and granddaughter ask how he’s messaging from jail. In a reply, Guthrie said he paid to use a guard’s phone. The grandma said the messages stopped when the granddaughter wrote police knew he was talking to them.

“Parents, check your kids’ social media accounts, their gaming stuff. I never thought in a million years that this would happen to my family and it is,” said the grandmother.

KRQE News 13 asked MDC how an inmate could do this. A spokesperson said inmates do not have access to social media and they are looking into this alleged incident.

The grandma said the girls know Guthrie after he reached out on Snapchat at least a year ago. Prosecutors believe there may be other victims of Guthrie’s. He has a pre-trial detention hearing tomorrow to see if he’ll stay behind bars until trial.