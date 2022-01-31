ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a hit and run victim continues their search for justice and now they’re taking that search very public with seven new billboards. 20-year-old Marcos Baca was hit and killed in November in the south valley. His family hopes the billboards will help find the person who did it.

“Nothing is being done. We’ve had to take into our own hands to get more answers,” said Baca’s girlfriend Vanessa Galloway.

Baca’s family is still reeling from the pain of November 13 after a car hit him while he was on his motorcycle at the intersection of Arenal and Tapia. The driver of the car took off and Baca died at the scene.

“The hard part as a family is that it’s been hard for us to grieve because we don’t know who did this because instead of being able to think about Marcos and drive for home and pray for him we’ve had to raise money, said Baca’s mother, Jeannette Pacheco-Baca.

The only description police have of the car is a small black four-door sedan with heavy damage to the passenger side rear door. Baca’s family says no other leads have come up since. They have decided to go public with their pleas to find whoever hit Baca and left him to die in the street.

As of Monday morning, the family has put up seven billboards around the metro. Highlighting the case as well as the $7,500 reward. “As a mother, that’s the least that I can do. it’s hard to go back to work or go back to life not knowing who did this so I feel like I need to be doing something to find the person who killed my son. “So far seven and I’m hoping this works. If not then are willing to do more ads, more billboards and extend them for a long period of time if necessary,” said Pacheco-Baca

The family says although grieving Baca’s loss will be a lifelong journey, they hope the billboards will result in some sort of closure for them. “Look into your heart and know that there’s a family that’s grieving but the person that you took was only 20 and had a full life ahead of him,” Pacheco-Baca said.

The billboards have cost the family more than $13,000. They plan on keeping them up for eight weeks. They also have a go fund me page where they are trying to raise money to hire a private investigator.