Family of dead Santa Fe County woman says boyfriend murdered her

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County woman, allegedly murdered in her own home, with the suspect still on the run. Now, that woman’s family is speaking out in hopes of catching the person they say is responsible for her death.

“Nobody ever even saw any signs or any of it coming. It’s devastating,” says Jessica Vigil.

Vigil says her mom, Kathleen Jaramillo, was only 58-years old when her life was unexpectedly cut short. “Yesterday, we learned that my mom was murdered from [sic] a man that she was living, that was living in her home,” she says.

Vigil says an anonymous man called the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office yesterday morning about an “incident” involving her mother at her home near Santa Fe. At the moment, the sheriff’s office still hasn’t confirmed the victim’s identity.

Vigil believes it was Leonard Kieren who made the call. He’s Vigil’s mother’s new boyfriend, who had been living with her since April.

“I don’t know what really led up to it. We suspect that maybe she was trying to break it off with him, and it turned into a rage. We don’t really know,” Vigil says.

When Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies got to the house, Kieren was long gone. “He is on the run and suspected to be in Arizona,” Vigil says.

Now, deputies are looking for him and believe he’s in a white Dodge pickup truck. “She was starting a new life and she just wanted happiness and to be happy. She didn’t deserve this at all,” Vigil says.

While Vigil says she’s never met Kieren, she says she wants him to know that he’s a coward for what he did. “I don’t even know how you could do something to somebody like this. Somebody that loved you and took you in,” she says.

She hopes her mother can hear her last cry. “I love you so much and I miss you so so much,” Vigil says through her tears.

The family plans on creating a fundraiser to help pay for funeral costs. News 13 tried calling the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the case, but never heard back.

The family also plans on holding a candlelight vigil in front of Jaramillo’s home on Tuesday night.