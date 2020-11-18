Family of Albuquerque woman killed in hit-and-run still seeking justice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a little more than a year since an Albuquerque mother of five was killed in a hit-and-run and still no one has been arrested, Tuesday would have been Tabitha Macdiarmid‘s 37th birthday, as her family continues to search for the person who hit her and left her to die.

According to the police report, Tabitha and her boyfriend were four-wheeling with friends on October 29, 2019, and got stuck on the mesa north of CNM’s westside campus. The boyfriend told officers Macdiarmid got mad at the person driving them, so they began walking in the bike lane on McMahon near Kayenta.

He then said he saw a white or silver four-door Chevy Silverado driving west, and believed the driver intentionally swerved toward them hitting Macdiarmid. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office said their Crime Strategy Unit, with help from the Albuquerque Police Department, has been investigating the case ever since and still have yet to charge or arrest anyone.

“I’m going to find the answers and I will continue to pursue it, I don’t care if it takes me until I’m 90-years-old I will find out and the people that know and didn’t step up they will become accountable,” said Debbie Macdiarmid-Gay, Tabitha’s mother.

The DA’s office said they’re doing everything they can. They sent KRQE News 13 a statement saying in part: “Sympathetic to Tabitha’s family as they grieve this tremendous loss. The case is still under investigation; Once completed, we hope it will help provide some closure for Tabitha’s loved ones.”

Tabitha left behind five children. Her mother said the children are being taken care of by various family members. She also said she plans on releasing balloons at her home Tuesday evening to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

