ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an emotional day in court as a family learned the fate of the drunk driver who killed an Albuquerque mother in a high-speed crash. Jennifer Munoz was sentenced today after she admitted to hitting and killing Janelle Katesigwa.

The family is heartbroken, remembering the loving mother and wife who lost her life to a drunk driver. That driver, Jennifer Munoz, was going 89 miles per hour in a 35 zone in May of 2021 when she ran a red light and hit Janelle Katesigwa, killing her. “It’s been a constant weight to carry, and every day is a constant fight,” said Janelle Katesigwa’s daughter, Naomi Katesigwa.

Katesigwa was driving to work at Mcdonald’s when she was killed. Officers said they found bottles of alcohol and a jar of THC in Munoz’s car. In a blood draw five hours later, they found her blood alcohol level was almost double the legal limit.

This was not Munoz’s first conviction for drunk driving. The defense argued her substance abuse was a result of past trauma, they asked the court to sentence her to five years in prison. However, the judge sentenced Munoz to ten years, the maximum agreed to under her plea deal.

On Friday, Feb. 24, Katesigwa’s family told Munoz and the court of the gaping hole in their lives because of Munoz’s actions. “She was an incredible person in regard to her heart she loved her daughters and her family unconditionally,” said a cousin of the family, Maria Marquez Candelaria.

“Knowing your mother will never be there for the days that are meant specifically for a mom. She won’t help me pick out a dress for my wedding,” said Janelle Katesigwa’s daughter, Zaria Katesigwa. Katesigwa’s family said the glue that held their family together, was taken too soon. “I feel lost and confused over how I’m supposed to live without her,” said widower, Silver Katesigwa.

Munoz addressed the family today mentioning she regrets her decisions. “I’m offering my most sincerest condolences and deepest sympathy,” said Munoz. The terms of Munoz’s probation when she gets out will include zero tolerance for drugs and alcohol.