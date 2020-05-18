Family of Albuquerque man killed in officer-involved shooting sues APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a welfare check, turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting back in March. The family of the man police killed is suing the Albuquerque Police Department.

The family of Valente Acosta-Bustillos says they called APD and asked for help, but instead of helping him, they killed him.

“The family is frustrated. They called APD to go out there on a welfare check, and their father ended up getting killed by APD. That’s the family’s concern,” says Mark Caruso, the family’s attorney.

APD responded to Acosta-Bustillos’ home on Edith near Broadway back in March, after his family said they had not heard from him in a few days and he had not shown up to work. In the lapel video, Acosta-Bustillos appeared to be acting normal, until officers told him he had a warrant, that’s when things turned deadly.

Police say he began raising a shovel at officers in a “chopping motion” and that’s when the officers tased him, then shot him. In April, APD said they believed the shovel was used as a weapon.

“Officer Sandoval reported that Valente raised the shovel towards him while closing the distance causing him to be in fear of being struck with the blade of the shovel. Officer Sandoval stated he discharged his firearm five times,” said Lt. Scott Norris.

Now, the family has filed a lawsuit against APD claiming officers shot an unarmed man. The family’s attorney says that shovel was not used as a weapon, but that Acosta-Bustillos tried to cut the taser wires from his body.

The family says Acosta-Bustillos has a history of mental health problems and that APD should’ve called the crisis intervention team to help.

APD would not comment on the lawsuit but did say the shooting is still under investigation, and the officers involved are back on the job with their normal shifts.