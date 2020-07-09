Family of a man beaten to death searching for suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Loved ones are searching for answers after a friendly face at a local grocery store was killed. The family of 28-year-old Patrick Goff is heartbroken after their son was attacked and left to die.

“Thank you for the gift of time and I was so glad he was getting his act together in so many ways and becoming the man he really needed to become,” said Carolyn Goff, Patrick’s mother.

The family said Goff was walking his ex-girlfriend home a week ago near Central and Western Skies. That’s when three people, described as teenagers or in their early 20s approached Goff and started attacking him.

April O’Grady-Leat said she witnessed the end of the attack, saw the suspects run off, and called 911. She said Goff worked at their neighborhood grocery store for seven years. “He was always the nicest man that I’ve ever met or whatever at Smith’s, he was always helpful not only to us but to other families,” said O’Grady-Leat.

Goff’s mother says her son has always been a giver, even in death. He was able to save the lives of five people by donating his organs.

Goff’s family and the Smith’s he works at plans on holding a candlelight vigil to remember him on July 15. It will be at Singing Arrow Park at 7 p.m. The Albuquerque Police Department said Goff’s death is still under investigation.