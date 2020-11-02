Family of 5 involved in crash on I-25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Investigators say a bad crash on I-25 Sunday night that injured a couple and their children was the result of a drunk driver. The incident happened near the Algodones exit.

A witness tells KRQE News 13 minutes before the crash they saw a white pick up speeding, passing cars and driving aggressively when it suddenly hit an SUV, sending it rolling. The witness says theer was a mother and father inside the vehicle along with three young children.

They say the parents were badly hurt. Police say two adults and two children were transported for injuries but they don’t have an update on their condition.

The driver, 26-year-old Tyler Casiquito of Jemez Pueblo was arrested for aggravated DWI and felony great bodily harm while driving drunk. The witness tells KRQE News 13 they were just about to call #DWI to report the aggressive driver when the crash happened.

Latest News: