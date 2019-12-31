Family looking for dogs stolen on Christmas Eve night

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — While people were getting gifts on Christmas Eve, one Albuquerque family lost two members of their family. They are now in search of their two beloved, cute and expensive dogs.

Veronica Gurule and her family are on a quest to find their beloved dogs, Lobo and Minnie. They believe the two Yorkies were stolen from their yard near Arenal and Goff on Christmas Eve night while they were gone.

“It was very sad, it just impacted our whole Christmas holiday,” said Gurule. “This week, every day I come out just hoping to see them, someone would return them, it just breaks my heart.”

She said the dogs were in a kennel that night that had a heat lamp to keep them warm. When they arrived home after 9:00 p.m, they were surprised by what they found.

“They disconnected the light, which is right here, and I’m assuming so nobody would see them, and then they jumped on that kennel lid to get over the fence,” said Gurule.

Gurule said she’s been taking care of the dogs for her daughter and her husband the past couple of months as they remodel their home. Although Lobo and Minnie aren’t her dogs, they still meant the world to her.

“I would like for them to return them, I mean people get attached to dogs just like they do children, and it’s very hurtful to have someone come in your yard and steal,” said Gurule.

The family is offering a $100 reward for each dog if they’re returned. If you have any information on the stolen dogs, you’re asked to contact the family through their Facebook pages “Paul Ray” or “Sara Ray.”