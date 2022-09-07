ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a suspect they say robbed an Albuquerque dollar store with a needle. They say APD arrived at the Family Dollar at 6001 Lomas Blvd NE on July 23 in reference to the robbery.

Police say the suspect threatened a store employee with a needle if she did not let him leave with unpaid merchandise. Anyone with information is asked to contact APD Robbery Detective Mike Shook at 505-503-3128 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 505-843-STOP.