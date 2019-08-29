Family and friends grieve murdered Navy veteran

TOHAJIILE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Navy veteran and father to two, was found murdered near Tohajiile. His death and the circumstances surrounding it have left his friends and family puzzled.

“He was definitely a gypsy spirit. He was a wanderer. He liked to see and experience everything he could,” friend Justin Cumley said.

Friends of Navy veteran Angel Gonzalez said he was an incredible person. “Everyone that he ever met was inspired and almost immediately loved him,” said Cumley.

The devoted father of two also had an artistic side. He played the guitar and was a photographer. “He absolutely loved taking photos of anything and everything,” Cumley said.

But Justin Cumley, a friend through a motorcycle club, says Gonzalez went missing last week after a night out with friends. “They were out hanging out till about midnight, and he left. They’d assumed he was going home,” he said.

But Gonzalez didn’t go home. “Word started getting around that no one had seen him,” Cumley said.

Last Wednesday a woman in Tohajiile reported she and Gonzalez were attacked by two gunmen with t-shirts covering their faces. She said they were in a van drinking just west of Albuquerque at 4:00 a.m. when the men approached them demanding their beer and money.

She said Gonzalez fought with one of them and he was shot, left for dead. Now, one of those men, 19-year-old Tristain Cadman, has been charged with Gonzalez’s murder.

Friends and family don’t know who the woman is that he was with, or why he was out there. “Other than his wandering spirit, we can’t think why he was out there,” Cumley said.

Cadman was arrested along with a juvenile, who’s a student at West Mesa High School. It’s not known if he’s been charged in the case because the feds won’t release information on minors.

Gonzalez’s funeral will be held Monday at 9 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. His family set up a Go Fund Me to help with expenses.