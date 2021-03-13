Families left with questions after car vandalizes Las Vegas cemetery

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of dollars in damage is the result of a vandal’s path at a cemetery in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Families say it’s devastating to think who would do this to their loved ones’ graves.

Leroy Lujan remembers his mom, Esmeralda, as his “angel,” 33 years after her death. “Beautiful little firecracker. She was a little short woman that just, she ruled the world,” said Lujan. “She was everything to all of us.”

Now, all these years later, the grief and emotions are coming back up after someone plowed through a fence and cinderblock wall at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas. The driver destroyed the headstones of Lujan’s mom and his grandmother, Teresina Garcia.

“I immediately went over there to see what had happened and it was apparent a vehicle had kind of hit a gravesite prior to my mother’s, ramped up, and landed right on my mother’s resting spot,” said Lujan. “When they hit in that area, it looks like they backed up, took off again.”

The driver also took a statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and severely damaged the grave of former police officer Terrence Armijo. Armijo’s family tells us he would’ve worked to find out who did this and so they hope to do the same for him. Lujan says the person responsible left behind some big clues, including a red paint transfer and a headlight.

“That piece of the headlight had a certain number on it,” said Lujan. “I went to a couple local areas that deal with these parts and they were able to tell me that it came off of a Nissan Pathfinder.”

They believe it’s like a model made between 1983 and 1997. Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas is asking anyone with information to step forward, including local mechanics or body shops, in case the vehicle responsible for the damage, comes in. Lujan says it’s devastating for the family, reopening old wounds — and hopes the vandal will fess up.

“It’s heartbreaking to see somebody that could do something like this,” said Lujan. “If it was an accident or what-not, why would you not come forward and tell the family what you did.”

The family says a report is filed with the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and they’re currently investigating. However, they say re-healing from this will be difficult until the person responsible is caught.

“If you did this, please come forward. Please come forward and help us,” said Lujan. “This is a devastating thing for me and my family and we just want everything back the way it was.”

The Lujan family says the vandal left thousands of dollars in damage to their loved ones’ site. They’re offering a $1,000 reward to help find the driver.