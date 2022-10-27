ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fabian Gonzales will be sentenced Thursday for his role in the death of Victoria Martens. Gonzales was found guilty in August on one count of reckless child abuse resulting in death, several evidence tampering charges, and a conspiracy charge.

KRQE will livestream the sentencing on this page at 10 a.m.

Victoria Martens was murdered in her northwest Albuquerque apartment on August 23, 2016. Investigators say the 10-year-old girl was strangled to death, dismembered, then set on fire.

The state wants the maximum sentence for Gonzales, but the defense is arguing it’s too much. Gonzales’s attorneys don’t believe the judge should consider this a serious violent offense. Gonzales faces between 18 and 40.5 years in prison, according to prosecutors from the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

Jessica Kelley has already been sentenced to 44 years in prison for her involvement in the case.