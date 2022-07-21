ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After hearing testimony from a DNA analyst who reviewed hundreds of pieces of evidence in the Victoria Martens case, another witness is expected to take the stand Thursday morning in day 7 of Fabian Gonzales’ trial. Gonzales is charged with reckless child abuse resulting in death and several evidence tampering charges in the August 2016 death of 10-year old Martens.

KRQE News 13 will livestream proceedings from day six of trial on this page. Coverage will begin around 9 a.m. MDT.

Viewer discretion is advised through the entirety of the trial. Witnesses have already given extensive, detailed descriptions of graphic, violent content surrounding Victoria’s death.

Victoria was killed on August 23, 2016. Prosecutors allege the 10-year-old girl was strangled to death by an unknown man. Victoria’s mother’s boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales, and his cousin, Jessica Kelley, are then said to have attempted to conceal Victoria’s death by dismembering her body.

The defense argues that Fabian had nothing to do with Victoria’s death. It’s accusing Jessica Kelley of being the sole person responsible for killing and dismembering Victoria.

In Wednesday’s testimony, prosecutors introduced the DNA evidence indicating that an unknown male’s DNA was found on Victoria’s back. That evidence is meant to help corroborate Jessica Kelley’s testimony that Martens was killed by a unidentified man who entered the apartment on the night of August 23.

Meanwhile, defense attorneys for Gonzales tried to highlight the lack of evidence that conclusively shows both Victoria and and Fabian’s DNA on the same items. Only one single sock contained both DNA evidence of Victoria’s body tissue and Fabian’s DNA in the heel of the sock. The sock was found by police in a hamper containing a bag of human remains.

2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos is overseeing the trial. Defense attorneys Stephen Aarons and Hugh Dangler are representing Gonzales in the case. The prosecution is being lead by Greer Staley and James Grayson, both of whom are deputy district attorneys with the Bernalillo County DA’s Office.