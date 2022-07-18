ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of Fabian Gonzales will continue Monday morning, as prosecutors seek to convict Gonzales of child abuse resulting in death for the 2016 killing and dismembering of 10-year-old Victoria Martens. Monday’s testimony will mark day four of the trial, which is expected to last for the next two weeks.

KRQE News 13 will livestream proceedings from day four of trial on this page. Coverage will begin around 9 a.m. MDT.

Viewer discretion is advised through the entirety of the trial. Witnesses are expected to give extensive, detailed descriptions of graphic, violent content surrounding Victoria’s death.

Victoria was killed in August 2016. Prosecutors allege she was strangled to death by an unknown man, then Gonzales and his cousin, Jessica Kelley, attempted to conceal Victoria’s death by dismembering her body.

Prosecutors are expected to call a new witness Monday morning, but it’s unclear who. That witness will mark the tenth person to take the stand in the case.

In the first three days of the trial prosecutors called two Albuquerque Police officers who worked the case, Fabian’s cousin Jessica Kelley, first responding paramedics, relatives of Kelley and Gonzales and former neighbors of Michelle and Victoria Martens.

2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos is overseeing the trial. Defense attorneys Stephen Aarons and Hugh Dangler are representing Gonzales in the case. The prosecution is being lead by Greer Staley and James Grayson, both of whom are deputy district attorneys with the Bernalillo County DA’s Office.