Fabian Gonzales attorneys argue charges should be dropped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney’s for Fabian Gonzales argue charges against him in the Victoria Martens case should be dropped. They are arguing that connecting him to the recent Amber Alert that involved the abduction of two brothers by their non-custodial mother, could sway the public opinion.

They say he was working when the abduction happened, was on an ankle monitor, and could easily be tracked. In the Amber Alert, the Albuquerque Police Department mention, Clorisa Covington, had been associated with Gonzales. He is accused of dismembering the body of Victoria Martens after her 2016 murder.