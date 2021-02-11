Fabian Gonzales attorneys argue charges should be dropped

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney’s for Fabian Gonzales argue charges against him in the Victoria Martens case should be dropped. They are arguing that connecting him to the recent Amber Alert that involved the abduction of two brothers by their non-custodial mother, could sway the public opinion.

They say he was working when the abduction happened, was on an ankle monitor, and could easily be tracked. In the Amber Alert, the Albuquerque Police Department mention, Clorisa Covington, had been associated with Gonzales. He is accused of dismembering the body of Victoria Martens after her 2016 murder.

Victoria Martens_426185

Victoria Martens Related Coverage ➛

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES