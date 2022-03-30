LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico psychiatrist will serve a seven-year prison sentence for sexually abusing his patients. Marke Beale, 75, pleaded guilty in 2021 to two counts of rape and another 12 counts of criminal sexual contact after he abused nine patients starting in 2015.

Their ages ranged from 21 and 60 years old. Beale also faces a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal charges last Friday, but those sentences would run concurrently.

He must also register as a sex offender once he gets out.