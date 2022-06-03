ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Hawaii police officer has been arrested in Albuquerque, accused of child sex trafficking. Mason Jordan made his first court appearance in Albuquerque’s federal court Friday morning.

While details of his arrest have not been made public, it is known that Jordan used to be a police officer in Honolulu. According to court documents during that time, he’s accused of forcing one victim to engage in sexual activity for child pornography and two other victims to engage in prostitution.

All of this allegedly happened as early as 2016 while he was a police officer, but he wasn’t charged until last month. KRQE obtained a picture of Jordan and others receiving an award for saving a man’s life in 2016.

Online misconduct reports show Jordan resigned from the Honolulu Police Department after he was accused of giving alcohol to a minor in March of 2021.