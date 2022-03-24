ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is facing child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor charges. Ricky Romero, 27, appeared in federal court Wednesday for crimes, officials say, that occurred while Romero was a New Mexico State Police officer.

According to an indictment Romero received on March 16 by a federal grand jury and other court documents, between March 4 and March 6 of 2019, Romero allegedly coerced a minor to produce child pornography and received videos and images of child pornography on his cell phone.

If convicted, Romero faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.