Ex-New Mexico police chief sentenced for child solicitation

by: Associated Press

Cassius Mason

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) – A former police chief in a New Mexico town has been sentenced to three years of probation and must register as a sex offender for sending sexual images and texts to a child.

The Roswell Daily Record reports 68-year-old Cassius “Cass” Mason was sentenced Monday after the former Hagerman police chief pleaded no contest to child solicitation by electronic device.

Chaves County authorities say Mason gave a cellphone to the girl and asked her send pictures of herself.

The victim’s mother found the phone and alerted authorities to the sexual images and explicit texts.

A six-year prison sentence and two years of parole were suspended.

