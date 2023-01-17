ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New court documents are revealing disturbing details about the shootings at lawmakers’ homes, saying the suspect intended to hurt the people inside. Police say former GOP legislative candidate, Solomon Peña, is behind the shootings.

They arrested him at a condominium complex on Coal near Tingley in downtown Albuquerque on Monday. The arrest gave a small sense of comfort to some of the lawmakers whose homes were shot at, including newly elected House Speaker Javier Martinez.

“Relieved and ready to get down to the business of the people,” Martinez said Tuesday, speaking of Peña’s arrest during the first day of the legislative session. Martinez’s words were echoed by another victim in the case, now-former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley.

“Relieved and grateful for the attention to this,” O’Malley said in an interview with KRQE News 13 Tuesday. O’Malley’s home was hit with several bullets in December 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, Peña paid Demetrio Trujillo $500 for a “job” to shoot at four lawmakers’ homes over the last month. Albuquerque Police say Jose Trujillo and two brothers helped Demetrio Trujillo carry out the shootings.

Court documents show a ‘confidential witness,’ – who is also facing criminal charges – told investigators Peña texted the addresses for county commissioners Debbie O’Malley and Adriann Barboa, House Speaker Javier Martinez, and Senator Linda Lopez. All four elected officials are Democrats.

The witness said Demetrio told shooters to aim above the windows to avoid hitting anyone but after the first few shootings, Peña demanded they be “more aggressive.” The witness said Peña told the shooters to aim lower and hit the homes earlier in the day because “occupants would more likely not be laying down.”

It’s why police say Peña participated in the last shooting at Senator Lopez’s home, saying he tried to shoot an AR but it jammed. That’s when they say Trujillo shot his 9mm handgun instead, hitting Lopez’s daughter’s room.

House Speaker Martinez wouldn’t comment on the new details today but did say political rhetoric is getting out of hand. “Anyone who takes the plunge to participate in our democracy, to take part in the process, should never have to encounter that type of violence,” said Martinez.

KRQE News 13 asked APD if Peña, who is a convicted felon, owned guns. The department said it is not releasing that information right now. Jose Trujillo admitted to owning the AR and handgun used in the shooting at Lopez’s home during a call at MDC. Pena will make his first appearance in court on Wednesday.