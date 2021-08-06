Ex-girlfriend of alleged Las Cruces sexual assault suspect used self-defense to get away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces police say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly sexually assaulting and attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend. Police say, David Chavez, 18, was arrested and taken to the Doña Ana County Detention Center on charges of kidnapping, battery, sexual assault and allegedly attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Las Cruces police say Chavez’s ex-girlfriend stayed at a friend’s house on Tuesday evening and asked for a ride home from the 18-year-old in the early morning.

A police affidavit indicates the two had broken after being together for a year on July 4 after a domestic disturbance between the two.

He continually referred to himself as her boyfriend, to which she objected the affidavit states. And, he was upset when she said they were not a couple, it adds.

Chavez allegedly became more upset while waiting to drive her home. His ex-girlfriend allegedly said he could leave and that she’d find another way home. He then insisted on taking her home.

The affidavit says Chavez drove her home and that they argued on the way to her residence. He allegedly forced his way into her home after she told him not to enter, it adds.

An account of the assault claims Chavez physically restrained her, assaulted her numerous times and tried to kill her twice.

Shortly after, she used a self-defense tactic to temporarily immobilize Chavez and fled the house. She ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911, according to police.

Police say they saw severe swelling and bruising on the left side of her face and had redness and bruising on the left side of her head. Police noted that she had difficulty standing or walking.

The affidavit states the woman was taken to a sexual assault clinic for an exam.

Las Cruces police found Chavez and arrested him.

The police document states Chavez denied assaulting his ex-girlfriend and trying to kill her. He did admit to being with her at her friend’s home and taking her home.

He claimed he tried to stop his ex-girlfriend from hurting herself and could not explain her injuries.