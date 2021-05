ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen accused of rape will soon learn if he will stay behind bars until trial. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Angello Charley was awaiting trial for another rape case when he tried to rape a 15-year-old in her home.

She resisted and he eventually left. Charley was wearing a GPS monitor at the time.

An evidentiary hearing on Thursday is related to the first rape and kidnapping case. The outcome will decide if he should stay behind bars until trial.