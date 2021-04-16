Evidence leads police to begin homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide early Friday morning. According to police, around 3:45 a.m. paramedic crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue were sent to the American Inn & Suites on Central and Louisiana for a medical call.

Authorities say once at the scene, medics discovered their patient was deceased and called for officers. Evidence at the scene has led investigators to investigate the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

2021 Albuquerque Homicide Map

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES