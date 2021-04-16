Evidence leads police to begin homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide early Friday morning. According to police, around 3:45 a.m. paramedic crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue were sent to the American Inn & Suites on Central and Louisiana for a medical call.

Authorities say once at the scene, medics discovered their patient was deceased and called for officers. Evidence at the scene has led investigators to investigate the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.