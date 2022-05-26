ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Espanola woman has been arrested for allegedly threatening a man with a bat in a fast food drive through. Officers responded May 22, after police say Andrea Pacheco cut off a man in the drive through line. The man told police he made a crude comment and Pacheco got out of her car and started hitting him in the face.

He says when he got out of his car, Pacheco went back to her car and grabbed a bat. The man got back into his car, afraid she was going to hit him. Police caught up with Pacheco and she was taken into custody. She is charged with aggravated assault and battery.