Española teen tasing suspect wants case thrown out

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The former deputy who tased an Española teen is trying to get his case thrown out. Lapel video shows now-former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Barnes tasing a 15-year-old special education student at Española Valley high back in May 2019.

The teen’s family sued and reached a more than $1 million settlement last year. Barnes faces criminal charges, including child abuse, and was scheduled for trial this month. However, a motion filed in July states he wants the case dismissed, claiming the state presented “false or misleading testimony to the grand jury.”

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, a judge last week ruled that the case will now be going to the Court of Appeals.

