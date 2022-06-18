ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A teacher is behind bars tonight after police say she had a sexual relationship with a student. According to the arrest affidavit, 26-year-old Makana Masacayan had an inappropriate relationship with a student at Española Valley High School.

This all came to light when a 16-year-old student at the high school told his probation officer about his relationship with Masacayan. He told the officer that they met at a high school basketball game, and later that night, they kissed.

The student says another day, he picked her up in his truck, they got food, and had sex in his truck near a movie theater.

The student told investigators that Masacayan had also taken him into a closet in her classroom, kissed him, danced on him, and touched him. He also said they talked over social media and text messages.

He also believed that she may have had other relationships with other students. Investigators say text messages on the teacher’s phone backed up the student’s story.

The arrest affidavit states that the school principal heard rumors of this and looked into it but dismissed it when Masacayan told them the rumors stemmed from her Instagram being hacked.

School officials never contacted the police. Masacayan started at Española Valley High School this year and is in the country under a work visa.

Masacayan is facing charges of felony criminal sexual contact of a minor and criminal sexual penetration. She is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.