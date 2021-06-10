Espanola, Santa Fe bank robber sentenced to over 12 years in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bank robber will spend more than a decade behind bars for crimes in Espanola and Santa Fe. Forty-eight-year-old Lester Padilla was sentenced in federal court to 12 years and seven months behind bars.

According a news release, Padilla robbed three Wells Fargo banks in Espanola and Santa Fe in 2019. In each cast, he handed a note to the teller demanding money and threatened to shoot them. In the last robbery, the FBI received a tip that Padilla had walked into a pizza restaurant in Santa Fe asking for a pen and paper to write a note. He then went to rob a Wells Fargo. Padilla will be subject to three years of supervised release once he serves the almost twelve and a half year sentence.