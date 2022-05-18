ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An shooting involving Española police is currently under investigation. Miguel Matthew Montoya Jr., 30, of Española is being charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

According to a New Mexico State Police press release, on Sunday, May 15 around 10:08 p.m., Española police responded to a call of several vehicle alarms going off at the Santa Clara Apartments on the 800 block of Calle Chamisal. When an officer arrived, they located a white GMC pickup and the driver, later identified as Montoya, trying to hide as the officer drove by.

The release states while the officer waited for backup to arrive, the pickup left the apartment building. Police followed the pickup to an Allsup’s and once the truck left the gas station, a traffic stop was attempted. The truck didn’t stop, however, and a pursuit started.

Montoya then drove into a business parking lot and struck a concrete parking bumper. The release states when Española police approached the pickup, Montoya drove toward one of the police vehicles and hit it. That’s when an officer fired their gun at Montoya, who continued to flee. Montoya was not struck by the gunshot.

According to the release, the pursuit ended in the area of 613 West Chamisa Street where Montoya exited the truck and a short foot chase happened. The chase ended when police fired a taser at Montoya and took him into custody.

Montoya was booked into the Rio Arriba County detention Center. At the time of the incident, Montoya had an active felony warrant for aggravated battery on a peace officer, attempt to commit a felony, disarming a peace officer, shoplifting, and resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer.

NMSP Investigations Bureau is looking into what led up to the shooting.