Española mother, boyfriend face charges in crash that injured 5-year-old

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Española mother and her boyfriend are facing charges in a car crash that ejected and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl. Christian Veliz-Vasquez and Adilene Mingura face charges including child abuse resulting in great bodily harm or death after the crash along Highway 84 on Sunday.

The couple told Santa Fe County deputies they had been drinking at Veliz-Vasquez’s home in Española with Veliz-Vasquez admitting to drinking at least six beers. Deputies state Veliz-Vasquez says he was driving Mingura home after an argument and claimed Mingura pushed him while driving, causing the crash. However, Mingura said her boyfriend had been driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic.

They got into a single-vehicle crash and the 5-year-old was ejected. Deputies say Veliz-Vasquez took off running after the crash and was eventually arrested. According to court documents, the girl was taken to UNM Hospital and was in critical condition.