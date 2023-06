ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Malcolm Torres, the man who admitted to killing his five-year-old stepdaughter, will be sentenced next month. In April, Torres took a deal and pled guilty to 2nd-degree murder charges in connection the September 2019 death of Renezmae Calzada.

He initially reported the girl missing which lead to an Amber Alert. Her body was found along the Rio Grande three days later. Torres is facing 35 years behind bars. His sentencing date is set for July 19.