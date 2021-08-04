Española man accused of beating mother to death

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) –  An Española man is behind bars and accused of beating his mother to death. Española Police say family members found 74-year-old Cora Martinz dead in her home Monday night and called police.

They tracked down her 44-year-old son Erick Martinez and arrested him on a murder charge. At this time no details on what led up to the woman’s death have been released.

