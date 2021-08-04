Española man accused of beating mother to death charged murder

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of beating his own mother to death, had a long history of arrests for violence against his family. According to court documents, a restraining order required Erick Martinez to stay away from the Espanola home of his mother, 74-year-old Cora Martinez, who had custody of Erick’s young son.

Monday night, family members called the police to report Cora was dead and Erick was behind it. After tracking him down and chasing him through Espanola in his mother’s car, officers took Erick into custody.

Investigators say he admitted to pushing and hitting his mother because she would not lend him the car. Cora had taken out the restraining order after a series of incidents, including one occasion when court documents say Erick kicked her door down. He is now charged with first-degree murder.