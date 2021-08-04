Española man accused of beating mother to death charged murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Erick Martinez

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of beating his own mother to death, had a long history of arrests for violence against his family. According to court documents, a restraining order required Erick Martinez to stay away from the Espanola home of his mother, 74-year-old Cora Martinez, who had custody of Erick’s young son.

Story continues below:

Monday night, family members called the police to report Cora was dead and Erick was behind it. After tracking him down and chasing him through Espanola in his mother’s car, officers took Erick into custody.

Investigators say he admitted to pushing and hitting his mother because she would not lend him the car. Cora had taken out the restraining order after a series of incidents, including one occasion when court documents say Erick kicked her door down. He is now charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES