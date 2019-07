ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Espanola jeweler who operated his business near a daycare center is facing child pornography charges.

According to a search warrant, a former employee of 69-year-old David Dear went onto a work computer to make a brochure when she found pornographic images of girls. One video reportedly showed Dear having intercourse. Investigators say they recovered nearly 200 images.

His Espanola business is located 100 yards from a daycare center. He has been released from jail.