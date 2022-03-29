ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A video shows a city official doing what the Attorney General’s Office calls “acting suspiciously” the day he is accused of stealing $18,000 from a city department. In December of 2019, David Valdez was working as the city manager.

In the surveillance video, he is seen looking around the lobby before he heads back to the utility office, where the city keeps customer utility payments. The video does not show what happens inside that office. But a few minutes after Valdez goes inside, he is seen walking out again. Then he returns a couple of minutes later carrying a portfolio under his arm.

At one point Valdez can be seen peeking out the door into the hallway. Shortly after that, the video shows him leaving with the portfolio which investigators say is noticeably thicker than it was when Valdez went into the office.

They believe Valdez filled it with $18,000 in cash and checks from the safe. Then they believe he may have returned the portfolio to his office as he is later seen going in and out of the utility office again without it.

Then, more than half an hour after investigators believe he swiped the money, he comes back with the portfolio once again appearing empty. While leaving, he looks at the security camera, and back toward the door before fiddling with the portfolio, appearing to check the pockets in front of the cameras.

Later that day, investigators with the AG’s office say Valdez opened a bank account with cash, even though he had already spent most of his paycheck at local casinos. He is charged with theft and misuse of public money.