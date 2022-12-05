A family owned business in Española is out of thousands of dollars after thieves stole dozens of bags of their famous beef jerky

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A family-owned business in Española is out of thousands of dollars after thieves steal their famous beef jerky. The owner of DeeDee’s Finest Beef Jerky, Denise Vigil, says they’ve been hit before but nothing like what happened over the weekend.

In the surveillance video, you can see one of the suspects grabbing bags of beef jerky and putting them inside a large trash bag. In another video, you can see two suspects in another room, looking for what else they can steal.

According to Vigil, the suspects went to her business twice. The first time was Saturday night around 10 p.m. and again Sunday morning around 4 a.m. She says the thieves stole between $2,000 to $3,000 worth of inventory. “My employees have been working super super hard, over-time, weekends trying to get us stocked for our Christmas sales,” said Vigil.

Vigil says that at her previous location, her business got broken into three times. She is devastated that it happened again at her new location. “It just broke my heart. Like I said, we’re a small business, we’re a family business, we’re here to help out the community, not trying to get rich off the community,” said Vigil.

She says to make up for their loss, she’s going to be working on the weekends and working late at night. DeeDee’s Finest Beef Jerky first opened its doors in 2016. Vigil filed a police report and is also waiting to hear back from her insurance.