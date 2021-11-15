Española basketball coach fired after allegedly pointing gun at former player

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A women’s college basketball coach in New Mexico was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on one of his former players with who he claims he was having a relationship with. That coach is now out of a job.

KRQE News 13 obtained the police report that led to Roper’s arrest. “This is a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months incarceration, a $5,000 fine, or both,” a judge said during Roper’s arraignment on Monday.

The 25-year-old appeared in an Española courthouse Monday afternoon, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a fourth-degree felony, and battery. “He is no longer employed at northern New Mexico College,” explained Ryan Cordova, Athletic Director for Northern New Mexico College.

Before Monday, Roper was listed as the Assistant Coach for the Northern New Mexico College women’s basketball team in Española. By Monday afternoon, Cordova announced Roper was terminated.

Javier Roper’s employee photo from Northern New Mexico College

“This type of behavior is not gonna be tolerated, not at Northern New Mexico College and definitely not within the athletic department here, and it should not be tolerated at any institution,” Cordova told KRQE News 13.

According to a New Mexico State Police report, a former player, who according to the school, recently left the team, called police Sunday night saying her assistant basketball coach, Javier Roper, barged into her friend’s house and started calling her a “liar.”

At one point, the woman said Roper “pushed her onto the ground and threw her phone.” She said he pulled out a 9mm pistol and loaded it in front of her.

The woman told police Roper pointed the gun at her, then at her friend, and then pointed the gun at himself, making suicidal remarks. “She eventually entered her vehicle and was able to evade Javier and contact law enforcement,” the report states.

According to the police report, the former basketball player said Roper had been making advances on her that she refused. Roper, however, told authorities the two were in a “consensual relationship,” and that he thought she was cheating on him.

When asked if it is against policy for a coach to have a relationship with a player, Cordova replied, “Yes it is. And I think in most areas it is.”

Roper denies pointing the gun at anyone, saying it fell to the floor during the argument. Cordova said Roper has been serving as the strength and conditioning coach since July.

And was still in his probationary period, Roper was courtside during Friday’s game against the Lobos, working under new Eagles Head Coach J.R. Giddens, the former Lobo star.

“The school will definitely reach out to students that were affected by this,” said Cordova. “And so in that respect we are on top of it, to make sure that students feel safe, to make sure students have counseling should they need it,” he added.

The mother of Roper’s young child has an active restraining order against him for harassing her. Northern New Mexico College’s Athletic Director said that did not come up in their background check when Roper, a former player at the school, was hired in July.

Northern New Mexico College’s Athletic Director released the following official statement: