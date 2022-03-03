ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Española bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon. Police say a man entered the WaFd bank on North Riverside Drive and handed the teller a note demanding money. Police say the man received an unknown amount of money and ran south on Riverside Drive.
The FBI and Española Police department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. He is described as a white man in his 20s. Standing about 5-foot-8 with hair that is shaved on the sides and back. He was seen wearing a brown or tan jacket with a gray hood, dark long-sleeve shirt, black baseball cap with a gray front, blue lettering and cross, white pants and tan shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or tips.fbi.gov. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.