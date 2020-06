ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo police say a fugitive who escaped custody over the weekend has been caught. Alamogordo police say 36-year-old Bobby Dirickson escaped fro the Otero County Detention Center Saturday.

Dirickson was in jail on charges for drug trafficking and resisting an officer. He was rearrested Sunday.

Court records show Dirickson has a history of drug and other charges, including an incident in February that left him with a gunshot wound.