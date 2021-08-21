Episode of APD video series highlights year-old unsolved homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for the public’s help in solving a year-old homicide. “They shattered my life and they took his. he was young and he had so much to live for,” said Alice Collins, the mother of Daniel Collins.

The department is highlighting the case of Daniel Collins in APD’s new video series called the “Duke City Case Files.” It aims to shed light on unsolved murder cases.

As KRQE has reported, Collins was found dead in the street near Juan Tabo and I-40 on August 21 last year. Police say the 35-year-old was walking his bike when the suspects pulled up next to him and fired.

“They didn’t know Daniel. They had no reason to kill Daniel and they just did. So, it was a crime of opportunity,” said Sgt. Terra Juarez.

Police found the pick-up truck and detectives have persons of interest. But they want to hear from people who may have more information. If anyone has tips on the case, they are encouraged to contact APD’s Homicide Unit at 505-924-6096 or anonymously with Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or online.