ENMU student charged with rape

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A student at Eastern New Mexico University in Roswell is charged with rape. According to court documents, it happened over the weekend at Sunset Village, a dorm complex on campus. Anthony Leyva, 20, told police the woman initially gave her consent but when she withdrew it he stopped. The victim told police he carried her into the bedroom and assaulted her after she told him no.
