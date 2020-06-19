Employee asks man to wear mask in store, man punches him

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When a store employee asked an Albuquerque man to simply put on a face covering, the man became irate. He threw a punch, then went on a destructive rampage.

A trip to T-Mobile turned violent when an employee asked 33-year-old Brandon Beevers to follow the public health order. “When we were asked to wear masks, this was bound to happen,” Albuquerque resident Letisha Bustamante said.

According to court documents, when Beevers went to the T-Mobile on Candelaria on Wednesday afternoon, an employee asked him to put on a mask. In response, he punched the employee in the face and tried to steal a Samsung Galaxy.

He then went to Bank of America down the road and caused a disturbance, but eventually fled the property. He also went to a Walmart nearby and is accused of using a wine bottle to break the glass of a cell phone display and attempting to steal a phone there.

He reportedly tried to punch a security guard at Walmart who confronted him, ran from officers and resisted arrest. “Albuquerque has a pretty high crime rate,” Bustamante said. “It is pretty normal, and it is sad to say that it is not surprising at all.”

Beevers has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2005 which includes charges of battery, DUI, drug possession, breaking and entering, assault on a police officer, and more. He added on a new charge just today, aggravated battery on a peace officer, as he is now accused of head butting a sergeant at MDC in the face since he has been in custody.

It sent the sergeant to the hospital. “I do not agree with being violent,” Albuquerque resident Debbie Trujillo said. “No, I don’t agree with that at all.”

Some people said they understand the man’s initial frustration with the mask. “I believe a lot of people are really frustrated, exhausted and wanting things to go back to normal,” Bustamante said.

However, they do not believe Beevers should have resorted to violence. “Absolutely not,” Bustamante said. “That is not the answer.

Beevers now faces charges of shoplifting, criminal damage to property, assault and resisting an officer from his crime spree yesterday. The state has filed an expedited motion for pretrial detention pending trial.

