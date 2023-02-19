ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating a possible homicide. They said they initially responded to the scene thinking it was an overdose.
APD said they were called to an apartment in the 5300 block of Montgomery Boulevard NE for a possible overdose. Once they arrived, they began to suspect it could have been a homicide.
The Homicide Unit is looking further into the death.