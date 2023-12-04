ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The embezzlement trial for former Lobo men’s basketball staffer Cody Hopkins ended Monday with a hung jury. In 2016, the University of New Mexico released an audit that showed Hopkins withdrew cash, falsified documents, and used his university-issued credit card for personal purchases. Officials said $63,000 was either stolen or unaccounted for.

In a statement, the state Attorney General’s Office said: