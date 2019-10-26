Embezzlement charges dropped against former Torrance County Sheriff

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges against a sheriff-turned-judge accused of stealing, have been dropped. The judge on the case has criticized the investigation from the beginning.

Magistrate Court Judge Heath White, who was also the former Torrance County Sheriff, has been cleared this week in his embezzlement case.

“The judge committed no crime,” says White’s attorney, Sam Bregman.

The Attorney General’s Office says investigators with New Mexico State Police found several sheriff’s office-owned items on White’s property during a raid in April. Those items include guns, surveillance equipment, and tools.

As KRQE News 13 has reported, District Court Judge Charles Brown had been critical of the case early on, claiming investigators botched it.

In court documents filed Wednesday, one of the main concerns Judge Brown described having with the case was a search warrant that was served on the Old Mill store that didn’t even belong to White.

Judge Brown says the evidence from the investigators were, “not true and misrepresented,” creating an impression of criminal activity. Because of that, Judge Brown found no probable cause and dismissed the charges.

“Anybody that claims to the contrary is just misinformed and has been mislead by a very bad investigation,” says Bregman.

Bregman says White had been trying to return the county property for months.

“He has sent emails in wanting to make sure the county came and collect it. Instead of coming to collect it, they got search warrants issued, which shouldn’t have been issued,” he says.

KRQE News 13 reached out to NMSP about the dropped charges, but the department would not comment. Multiple calls were also made to the Attorney General’s Office to see if it plans to appeal the decision, but no one responded.

White has been suspended from the Magistrate Court bench in Moriarty since May. It’s unclear if he plans to return, but Bregman says they are now going to evaluate his next steps.