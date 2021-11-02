Elexus Groves to be sentenced in vehicular homicide of mother, daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sentencing is scheduled for the woman who caused a crash, killing a mother and daughter. In 2017, Elexus Groves and her then-boyfriend Paul Garcia stole a van, crashed, and killed Shaunna Arredondo-Boling and her 14-year-old daughter Shaylee while trying to escape from the police.
Arredondo-Boling’s young son was also injured in the crash. In August, a jury convicted her of vehicular homicide and other lesser charges including great bodily harm, car theft, and fleeing from police.
She is facing a maximum sentence of just over 20 years. Garcia, who was the passenger in the stolen vehicle, took a plea deal and was sentenced to six years.