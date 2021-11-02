Elexus Groves to be sentenced in vehicular homicide of mother, daughter

[1] Race for Albuquerque’s mayor takes center stage on Election Day The race for Albuquerque's mayor will be in the spotlight Tuesday. Incumbent Mayor Tim Keller is facing off against Sheriff Manny Gonzales, and talk show host Eddy Aragon. The race is expected to be a tight one. Political experts say crime appears to be one of the main concerns from voters and that could give candidates the edge over their opponents. One of the candidates must get above the 50% threshold in order to secure the win.

[2] Expensive fight leads up to voters’ decision on stadium bond The very public fight over funding a massive stadium in Albuquerque will be in the hands of voters. New Mexico United is asking voters to say yes to a $50 million bond to cover the lion's share of a multi-purpose soccer stadium. Two different groups have come out battling for and against the idea.